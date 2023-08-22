Elk Valley RCMP report stolen vehicle, break and enters

Free Press Staff

On August 19 2023 at 10:35 a.m., Elk Valley RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle overnight from the 200 block of Western Larch Crescent in Sparwood. The truck is a 2017 burgundy/red Ram 3500 Diesel with BC licence plates LE3160 attached. The truck has a 6 inch lift and 37 inch tires. A relative staying with the owner heard the truck start at 04:30 a.m., but thought it was the owner going to work. A spare key, unfortunately, had been left in the vehicle by accident.

Current whereabouts are unknown. If anyone has information as to the location or sees the truck during their travels, please do not attempt to stop the truck. Please contact your local RCMP Detachment or call 911 to report it. If you have other information related to this investigation, please contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 to speak with an officer or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide your information anonymously. Please refer to file 2023-2658.

On the morning of August 20 2023, Elk Valley Regional RCMP attended to three break and enters which occurred overnight in Fernie. The break and enters occurred at Funky Goat Pizza, Evolution Health and Fitness and Happy Cow Ice Cream Inc. All three had similar actions taken – a door was breached and, from two of the three locations, a cash box was taken. At one location, a witness had seen a man in dark clothing run out of the back of Evolution Fitness at approximately 02:30 a.m., carrying two boxes. The man ran down the alley away from the complainant. There is no further description available at this time. Police explored forensic opportunities at all locations, but found that nothing was feasible to collect for evidentiary purposes.

All the break and enters are believed to have occurred sometime between two and five a.m. on August 20th. Funky Goat Pizza is located in the 300 block of 2nd Ave, Happy Cow Ice Cream Inc. is located in the 500 block of Highway 3 and Evolution Gym is located in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue. If anyone in the vicinity can please look at their security footage and determine if any suspicious activity was noted during those times, Elk Valley RCMP would appreciate the assistance. Anyone with information can contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 to speak with an investigator or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Files 2023-2667, 2023-2668, 2023-2669 refer to the investigations in question.

On August 21 2023 at 11:31 a.m., Elk Valley Regional RCMP responded to a report of a violation of the area restriction for the Mt. Bingay Wildfire (N12546) north of Elkford. An older man had approached the check point, which is occupied full time by security personnel and supported by the Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Conservation Service, and argued with the security person enough that the Scene Commander for BC Wildfire was called off the fire to speak with him. After the man failed to comprehend why he was not allowed to continue on the Elk Lakes FSR, RCMP were called. The man then made efforts to go up another direction, but eventually turned around while still in the area south of the restricted space and left the area. An RCMP officer in the area attended and warned the individual for his behaviour and reminded him of the large fine ($1150) for entering a restricted area under the Emergency Program Act of BC and well as criminal harassment as this was not the first time he had attended the check point.

RCMP and BC Conservation Services continue to support the security personnel on site with regular attendance at the check points and patrols (obvious and covert) in those areas. Much like with a previous event late last week, these contacts delay fire response, which could ultimately lead to further danger to our communities. Please abide by the provincial regulations in place and check on the local Regional District, BC Wildfire, Drive BC and other developed websites to ensure you are not going where you are legally and morally not allowed to travel.