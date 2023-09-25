Free Press file

Elk Valley RCMP report

The Free Press Staff

On September 22 2023 at 9:38 a.m., a person arrived at the Sparwood Detachment to turn over some drug material and a suspected hand grenade located at an address on Juniper Crescent in Sparwood BC while cleaning the location after an eviction had taken place at the address. The small device was taken to a safe location at the detachment, where on September 23rd it was picked up and removed for destruction by the provincial RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit. RCMP wish to remind the public that any suspected explosives or explosive devices they find should be left in place and the local RCMP detachment should be called immediately for assistance to evaluate the circumstances.

On September 24 2023 at 01:03 a.m., Elk Valley RCMP responded to a report of a prowler in the 300 block of Red Cedar Drive in Sparwood BC. A woman reports being awake at the time and hearing noises on her back porch. Thinking it was a bear in the yard, the woman pulled the blinds back and spotted a male of medium height wearing a dark coloured hoodie coming onto her back porch. Once spotted, the man ran away and departed down Pine Avenue. They called police immediately. After checking the property with her husband, there was nothing noted that was missing. Police patrolled the area at length, but found no one matching the description.

While the matters may not be entirely related, there have been several reports over the past three weeks of youth in the upper Sparwood Heights area and also lower areas of Sparwood going up to doors at all hours, ringing the door bell and in some cases kicking at the door causing limited damage or entering unlocked garages, then running away. In one unreported case, but known to police to have occurred, the culprit(s) were identified and their parents spoken to by the home owner. Concerns like these can build up over time and cause damage as indicated, cause disrupted sleep to families or individuals and unfortunate repair costs or small property losses to home owners. Elk Valley RCMP hope that all person(s) witnessing these types of incidents will contact police immediately so they can assist with resolving these cases in the interest of public safety and a good night or day’s rest.

