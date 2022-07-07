(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Incident happened near First Avenue and Walden Street in Chilliwack

Emergency crews in Chilliwack were called out to a woman who was struck by a train on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near First Avenue and Walden Street sometime around 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

According to crews on scene, the woman was under the train but not in pain nor trapped in any way.

It is believed the woman was a pedestrian.

A landing zone was being set up at the Chilliwack Airport for an air ambulance.

Crews called for other trains to be halted.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt
Next story
Keeping your yard clean of debris can help prevent wildlife fatalities: WildSafeBC

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for East Kootenay

Elaine Rudser and Lauren Rudser. Submitted photo
Rock * Paper * Socks: elevating the humble sock monkey to an art form at Art Gallery Kimberley

Metejka is approximately 5’10” in height and 150 lbs (RCMP file)
Cranbrook RCMP ask for help locating missing man

One of the new weather stations. (Photo by Elizabeth Quinn)
New weather stations in the Creston area to benefit local farmers, fruit growers