Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.

Aq’am will receive $8,000 for emergency support services, while Kimberley is receiving $24,000 for an upgrade project, according to a provincial news release.

Approximately $4.2 million was distributed to 100 local governments and First Nations communities through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

“I’m pleased to see so much interest from communities across B.C. in improving ESS and increasing the capacity of their EOCs,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a news release. “In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

The funds support local emergency support services as well as equipment and training for emergency operations centres at the community level.

The CEPF is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and goes towards several streams, including flood risk assessment, evacuation routes, volunteer and composite fire department equipment and training, Indigenous cultural safety training and more.



