Emergency Preparedness Week in Kimberley

Prepare yourself, family, and home in the event of an emergency.

This week is Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week), an annual event that takes place across the country. The national event encourages Canadians to take concrete actions to better prepare themselves and their families during emergencies.

According to the Prepared BC website, earthquakes, floods, tsunamis and wildfires are just some of the potential hazards in BC. In Kimberley, it is evident that forest fires are a hazard of concern after forest fires ran rampant across the province last summer.

“The City of Kimberley Fire Department would like to remind residents that emergency preparedness week is May 6 to 12, 2018,” said Fire Chief Rick Prasad. “We have been recognizing EP Week since 1996, with Canadians focusing on three main goals. The first goal is to know the risks to your community, the second is to be prepared and make a plan, and the third is to assemble an emergency kit.”

The Kimberley Fire Department’s suggested main focus is to be prepared for wildfires.

“Widfires are a natural hazard to our area and can travel and grow at an alarming rate,” said Prasad. “Every year wildfires leave millions of hectares of charred Earth behind. The City has been working to create a more fire-resistive community by reducing the density of fuels in the surrounding areas. As home and business owners you can reduce your susceptibility to wildfire by knowing the Fire Smart principles that include tree spacing, pruning, landscaping, and using non-flammable building materials.”

The fire smart guide is available online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/prevention/for-your-home-community.

The second step is to make a plan and be prepared, says Prasad, including evacuation preparations.

“As the need to evacuate can arise at any time, it is important that you and your family establish safe meeting places both near and away from your home,” Prasad said. “Get to know your evacuation routes and follow the sources of information that will give you direction during difficult and stressful circumstances. We also suggest you educate yourself with the emergency evacuation plan in your workplace, as well as your child’s school or daycare. Lastly, consider any special health needs and ensure that you are able to access necessary prescriptions.”

In some cases, an evacuation order will come with little or no warning. The Fire Department may notify residents door to door along with emergency broadcasts. The City’s air raid horn may also be activated, which in the event of an emergency will notify people in the downtown core. This horn is currently being tested on the first Tuesday of every month to ensure it is in working condition.

To familiarize yourself with any events that may be unfolding, it is important to also follow the City of Kimberley and the Fire Department’s Facebook pages along with other information sources. The Fire Department says it’s imperative to share any information and spread the word to neighbours and family members who may not utilize social media.

The third step is to have a basic emergency kit ready to grab and go.

“Being prepared and having your emergency kit will reduce stress during an evacuation, and also ensures that you and your loved ones can get to a safe location as quickly and calmly as possible,” explained Prasad. “Food, water and first aid supplies are important items in the event of an emergency, however some important items that are often overlooked include an N95 facemark, copies of important documents and identification, cash, extra keys to your home and vehicles and extra toiletries.”

The City has an emergency plan that is available online or to pick up at City Hall. The plan includes information on meeting places, medical needs, pets, emergency contact numbers, evacuation procedures and more.

Read More: Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery

The City also recommends including the following in your basic emergency kit:

* An easy to carry kit such as a back pack or duffle bag

* Two litres of water per person, per day. Include small bottles that can be carries easily in case of evacuation order.

* Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods (remember to replace food and water once a year).

* Manual can opener

* Flashlight and batteries

* Battery-powered or wind-up radio

* First aid kit

* Special needs items such as medications, instant formula, or equipment for people with disabilities

* Extra keys for your car and house

* Cash (include smaller bills, such as $10 bills and change)

* Emergency plan (include a copy of it and ensure it contains in-town and out-of-town contact information).

If you have a pet or guide dog, ensure they are part of your preparations including a three-day supply of water, food, a leash and collar and copies of vaccination records.

The province of BC recommends downloading a copy of the Household Preparedness Guide and the Household Emergency Plan. If you run a small business or a tourism operation, it is recommended that you download the Guide for Small Businesses and the Guide for Tourism Operators.

You can also download the Red Cross’ Be Ready App that has information on how to prepare yourself for different emergency situations.

The Kimberley Fire Department has resources available and can answer questions by visiting the Fire Hall at 340 Spokane Street or by calling 250.427.4114 from 8a.m. to 4:30p.m. Monday to Friday.