Enrolment numbers up in district schools

Kimberley has 48 more students this year than last

School District No. 6 will present this year’s enrolment numbers at their October board meeting and the numbers will show a continuation of a gradual increase in student numbers.

There are almost 50 more students enrolled in Kimberley’s public schools for 2018/19 compared with last year. At the end of September, 1,209.125 full time equivalent students were enrolled in Kimberley’s five public schools, up 48.625 from last year. That breaks down to 189 K to 3 students at Marysville Elementary; 169 K to 3 students at Lindsay Park; 407 Grade 4 to 7 students at McKim; 424.125 Grade 8 to 12 students at Selkirk and 20 enrolled at the Kimberley Alternate School.

The Kimberley Zone is experiencing the largest enrolment increase across the district. Windermere Zone has 20.625 more students than last year and Gold has 12.

The 2018/19 district enrolment is 3,271.357 FTE students, up 81.25 from last year.