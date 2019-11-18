A group of environmental and animal rights activists chained themselves to the doors of Interior Savings Credit Union on Monday morning. (Dan Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

A group of environmental and animal rights activists chained themselves together to the front doors of Interior Savings Credit Union in downtown Kelowna on Monday to protest the bank’s support of Ribfest.

The activists wore black shirts saying “stop supporting ribfest violence” and held signs that said “stop sponsoring Ribfest.”

According to a press release, the group claims Interior Savings sponsors not only the Kelowna Ribfest, but other Ribfest events across B.C.

“Festivals like these cannot happen without sponsors donating money, therefore we are calling on Interior Savings to stop supporting a festival that destroys our environment and supports farms that have been proven to conduct criminal animal cruelty,” said activist Amy Soranno in a press release.

In July a similar protest was held by a group called the Kelowna Climate Save at the Kelowna RibFest.

During that protest the group used chalk to mark the sidewalks outside Interior Saving to express their concern about the impact animal agriculture has on the planet.

READ MORE: Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

More to come.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

Just Posted

A special veterans week fundraiser

JJ Johanson from Bears Eatery got very creative and came up with… Continue reading

Snowfall warning for Kootenay and Paulson passes

Up to 30 cm expected in mountain passes Saturday and Sunday.

Sacred Heart Church-sponsored winter clothes drive a great success

On behalf of the churches of Kimberley, Sacred Heart Parish spearheaded the… Continue reading

Moose tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in northwest Montana

This is the first time the disease has been detected in the species in Montana

City to conduct Non-Residential Gap Analysis

Study will look at where opportunities may be available for light industry and retail in Kimberley

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Most Read