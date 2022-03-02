EV charger to be installed at Marysville Eco Park

Kimberley will be getting another electric vehicle charging station, this time at the Marysville Eco Park.

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 council approved a contribution of $1000 toward the purchase of a Level 2 charging station. The balance of the funding, up to $9,000, comes from the Targeted Regional Tourism Initiative via Kootenay Rockies Tourism and the Community Energy Association.

There are currently three other chargers in Kimberley; one at the Visitors’ Centre, one at the Aquatic Centre; and one at City Hall.

Earlier this year the town of Fruitvale in the West Kootenay voted to begin charging a fee for plugging into the charging stations. While costs of the chargers had previously been covered by a grant, Fruitvale Council decided to ask users to pay $3 an hour for use.

Mayor Don McCormick said that Kimberley was not at the point of asking people to pay. Right now the plan is to encourage people to go electric by having enough chargers available.

“The charger at the info centre is solar,” he said. “The other two are grid connected and paid for by the city. At some point we might take a look at charging for use but right now we want to encourage use of electric vehicles.”

