Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

As crews continue to make progress on the Meachen Creek Fire, the evacuation ALERT for the City of Kimberley has been lifted.

In addition, the evacuation ORDER for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation ALERT.

“This is a good day,” says Emergency Operations Centre Director Terry Balan. “Having said that, we really want to stress to people in the St. Mary Valley that they need to remain prepared and be ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued.”

The structural protection units will remain in place as a precautionary measure on properties near St. Mary Lake that have SPUs set up on them. “These systems are operated and maintained by the BC Wildfire Service’s sprinkler team – it is really important that you do not touch or adjust them,” stresses Balan. Residents in the affected area should also be prepared to see the team on your property maintaining and operating the sprinklers as required. The sprinklers will remain in place until the Incident Commander deems conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal.

Residents of the St. Mary Valley who are no longer on evacuation order are asked to check in with the ESS Reception Centre at Centennial Hall for further information and to pick up a Red Cross clean up kit.

On the other side of the region, the BC Wildfire Service continues to make progress on the Randal Creek Fire near Yahk. As a result of the progress made there, the evacuation ALERT has been rescinded for one property in Area C near Yahk.

With today’s developments, there are no further evacuation orders in place in the East Kootenay and one remaining alert:

· Evacuation ALERT – Cross River Fire – 9 properties including Nipika Mountain Resort

An information line has been set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188 and, when not staffed, will have a recorded message with the most updated information.

Previous story
B.C. climber injured at Skaha Bluffs rescued after seven hours
Next story
Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

Just Posted

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Gabriel Palatchi Trio returns to Studio 64 with Latin jazz concert

MIKE REDFERN Three years ago on September 5, the Gabriel Palatchi Trio… Continue reading

Containment lines continue to hold on Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that all containment lines continue to… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

The man crashed more than one month ago

Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler gets $41.25M five-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

B.C. climber injured at Skaha Bluffs rescued after seven hours

A woman fell approximately 60 feet into a cave at the South Okanagan provincial park near Penticton

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from travellers last year.

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality

Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.

B.C. fishermen get up close and personal with eagle

The immature bald eagle shared the boat with two men for about 10 minutes

Most Read