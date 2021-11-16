Evacuation alert issued for 11 properties near Hosmer

Cokato Rd has been closed since flooding on Sunday. Pictured: Debris and damage to the road near Thompson Rd. (Image courtesy of Valerie Barry)

An evacuation alert has been issued for 11 properties around Hosmer, north of Fernie, after Mine Creek surged again on Monday (November 15) afternoon.

“We have issued the Evacuation Alert out of an abundance of caution as Mine Creek has jumped its banks and is flowing into some of the lower lying properties in Hosmer along Elk Street and Victoria Street,” said RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek.

“Residents who are under Evacuation Alert should be ready to leave on a moments notice should conditions worsen. We are encouraging them to have a grab and go kit ready by the door, so that in the event an evacuation order is issued, they are ready to go.”

Members from the Hosmer and Elko Fire Departments, along with Sparwood Search and Rescue are engaged in efforts to fill and place sandbags to direct water away from homes and infrastructure, and earth moving equipment is being used to open up ditching.

Flooding has also seen Hwy 3 closed near Hosmer, with Hartley Creek breaking its banks and flowing over the highway. Traffic along the highway has been diverted onto Dicken Rd since Monday morning.

To the south of Fernie, Cokato Rd remains closed between Thompson Rd and north of the Morrisey cattle-guard, and according to the RDEK, four residents have already been evacuated from two low-lying properties.

“While access has been temporarily cut off to a number of other residences, no further evacuations are required at this time,” according to an RDEK release.

An aerial assessment was carried out of the Cokato area on Monday afternoon, with the regional district reporting that damage at Cokato Rd and Cokato Creek has been ‘largely repaired, and is now passable for local traffic only.’

Another two sections of Cokato Rd remain completely cut off due to slides: The intersection of Cokato Rd and Thompson Rd, and a section 100m north of the Morrisey cattle-guard.

