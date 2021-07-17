Evacuation alert issued for Lazy Lake area due to wildfire

Gerry Frederick shot this photo of the fire burning near the top of Bill Nye Mountain, east of Wasa.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 53 properties in the Lazy Lake area near Wasa as a wildfire on a nearby mountain continues to burn out of control.

The fire, which was first reported on July 8, has grown to over 100 hectares as it burns down the Bill Nye mountain towards the valley bottom, prompting the evacuation alert, which covers Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake, Holmes Rd., and one property on the Wildhorse Forest Service Rd.

“An evacuation alert informs residents of the threat of a potential or impending danger. It is intended to give people time to gather things and prepare themselves so that they are ready to go should the situation worsen and an Evacuation Order is issued,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek.

“We encourage people within the evacuation alert area to put together important papers (like insurance papers), medications, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important items so that in the event things progress and they are asked to evacuate, they are ready to go.”

In addition to private residential properties, the alert also covers Lazy Lake Recreation Sites and the Trails BC campground.

“If people have RV trailers or boats, now is the time to move them,” said Duczek. “If an evacuation order needs to be issued, the priority is getting people out, and RVs and boats will be left behind at that point.”

Any residents with animals or livestock are encouraged to make plans to relocate them if necessary.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and an information line set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188.

Additional resources for information on evacuation stages and tips can be found on the RDEK website.