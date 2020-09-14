Evacuation Alert lifted on Doctor Creek wildfire

The area restriction in the vicinity of the fire remains in effect

The Evacuation Alert has been lifted for the remaining properties affected by the Doctor Creek Wildfire. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service.

The Evacuation Alert affecting five properties in the vicinity of the Doctor Creek fire near Canal flats has been lifted as of Monday, September 14.

The Regional District of East Kootenay announced that since the fire is now classified as being held, the BC Wildfire Service has recommended the alert be lifted. The State of Local Emergency, which was put in place on August 19th, has also been rescinded today (Monday).

“We want to thank residents and visitors for their cooperation and understanding over the past few weeks and are happy to see things on the fire front at a point where we are able to lift the remaining Evacuation Alert,” said Loree Duczek, EK Emergency Management Program Officer.

The Provincial Area Restriction that applies to Crown Land within the vicinity of the fire does remain in effect however. A map of the area restriction can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website on the Bans and Restrictions page, under the Southeast Fire Centre tab.

“It is important for everyone to understand this remains an active fire and an active work site, so people need to ensure they know and respect the area restriction,” Duczek adds. “The restriction is in place to keep us all safe and allow crews to work safely. The current smoky conditions and lower visibility only increase the importance of staying out of the affected area.”

“We are so fortunate to have had the dedicated resources and expertise on this challenging fire and want to extend our gratitude to the BC Wildfire Service, the Incident Management Teams, all the firefighters, equipment operators, pilots and other personnel for their efforts,” said Duczek.

For the most up-to-date information on the Doctor Creek fire, head over to the Fires of Note page on the BC Wildfire Service website.



