The Evacuation Alert has been lifted for the remaining properties affected by the Doctor Creek Wildfire. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service.

Evacuation Alert lifted on Doctor Creek wildfire

The area restriction in the vicinity of the fire remains in effect

The Evacuation Alert affecting five properties in the vicinity of the Doctor Creek fire near Canal flats has been lifted as of Monday, September 14.

The Regional District of East Kootenay announced that since the fire is now classified as being held, the BC Wildfire Service has recommended the alert be lifted. The State of Local Emergency, which was put in place on August 19th, has also been rescinded today (Monday).

“We want to thank residents and visitors for their cooperation and understanding over the past few weeks and are happy to see things on the fire front at a point where we are able to lift the remaining Evacuation Alert,” said Loree Duczek, EK Emergency Management Program Officer.

The Provincial Area Restriction that applies to Crown Land within the vicinity of the fire does remain in effect however. A map of the area restriction can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website on the Bans and Restrictions page, under the Southeast Fire Centre tab.

READ MORE: Smoky skies expected to last several days across East Kootenay

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service to conduct planned ignitions on Doctor Creek wildfire

“It is important for everyone to understand this remains an active fire and an active work site, so people need to ensure they know and respect the area restriction,” Duczek adds. “The restriction is in place to keep us all safe and allow crews to work safely. The current smoky conditions and lower visibility only increase the importance of staying out of the affected area.”

“We are so fortunate to have had the dedicated resources and expertise on this challenging fire and want to extend our gratitude to the BC Wildfire Service, the Incident Management Teams, all the firefighters, equipment operators, pilots and other personnel for their efforts,” said Duczek.

For the most up-to-date information on the Doctor Creek fire, head over to the Fires of Note page on the BC Wildfire Service website.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently
Next story
Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

Just Posted

Evacuation Alert lifted on Doctor Creek wildfire

The area restriction in the vicinity of the fire remains in effect

Cranbrook Bucks announce five player commitments

Local product Cam Reid joins newest BCHL franchise along with four other players

COVID-19 case confirmed at Teck Trail

Teck Trail says the employee has been self-isolating since symptoms started Sept. 8

Smoky skies expected to last several days across East Kootenay

Smoke from western U.S. wildfires has blanketed much of B.C. for the past several days

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

A lot of people turned to gardening during the pandemic

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Most Read