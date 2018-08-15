Evacuation Alert rescinded for Corbin area

Leach Creek wildfire 95 per cent guarded, remains estimated at 30 hectares

An evacuation alert for the Corbin area southeast of Sparwood has been rescinded by the RDEK.

The alert covered 10 properties threatened by the Leach Creek wildfire.

As of Wednesday, the RDEK says the fire is 95 per cent guarded and is estimated at 30 hectares in size.

An evacuation order had been issued on Aug. 12 after the Leach Creek wildfire quickly grew from a suspected lightning strike.

That evacuation was downgraded to an alert after two days.

Teck’s Coal Mountain operation was included within the scope of the evacuation order and alert, however, the company comfirmed that the mine has temporarily suspended operations and employees have been sent home. All employees were reported safe, and there is currently no risk to the operation itself.

