Evacuation alerts expanded as St. Mary’s River wildfire grows

Tactical evacuations were carried out in an Indigenous community northeast of Cranbrook on Monday afternoon, while dozens of properties were put on evacuation alert due to a growing wildfire.

In the ʔaq̓am Community, all homes on Mission Rd. and Mission Wasa Lower Rd were ordered to evacuate, totalling 52 dwellings. An additional 43 dwellings in the area now on evacuation alert, as the fire grew to an estimated 300 hectares by late Monday evening.

ʔaq̓am Community evacuees are asked to register with Emergency Social Services at 7470 Mission Rd.

Properties on evacuation alert include the south side of the St. Mary’s River in the Campsall Rd area, as well as properties on the north side of the river in the Cherry Creek and LD Ranch Rd. area.

Residents of those properties under evacuation alert are asked to prepare to leave immediately if necessary.

Now classified as a wildfire of note, the St. Mary’s River wildfire is suspected to be caused by downed power lines.

The BC Wildfire Service has 28 personnel on site, along with four helicopters and heavy equipment that worked overnight to work on containment lines.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, RCMP and ʔaq’am Community are also coordinating wildfire response.

Commercial air traffic into and out of the Canadian Rockies International Airport was briefly suspended Monday afternoon to support air tanker activity, which were challenged by strong winds.