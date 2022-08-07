Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

The fire has been burning since July 14

The Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton remains active and burning in rocky terrain ground crews can’t access.

The Stein valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park remains closed as smoke and flames can be found within the park’s boundaries.

Activity on the south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable.

The fire has been burning for more than three weeks now, first discovered on July 14, and is estamated at 3,745 hectares.

Evacuation alerts in Blue Sky Country have been lifted.

READ MORE: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

READ MORE: No structure damage overnight as crews continue to battle Keremeos Creek wildfire

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresLytton

Previous story
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Next story
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

Just Posted

The Weasel Creek wildfire has burned across the Montana border and into the B.C. portion of the Flathead Valley.Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Wildfire burns across Montana border into B.C.

An area restriction has been implemented around the Connell Ridge wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Area restriction implemented around Connell Ridge wildfire near Cranbrook

Kaleidoscope will feature the first appearance in Kimberley of Gemini award-winning comedian, voice actor and puppeteer, Der Ric Starlight, together with his company of indigenous puppet characters. Submitted file
From Indigenous puppets to African storytelling, from Jazz to Drag, Kimberley Kaleidoscope has something for everyone

t
Dual credit early childhood education program expanded