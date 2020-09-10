Evacuation order for Doctor Creek wildfire downgraded

Evacuation alert for five properties in the area remains in effect

An evacuation order for five properties near the Doctor Creek wildfire has been downgraded to an evacuation alert, according to an announcement from the Regional District of East Kootenay on Thursday morning.

The fire, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, has grown up to nearly 8,000 hectares since it was discovered in mid-August, however, B.C. Wildfire Service crews and resources have been actively working to establish control lines in tough conditions.

“This is a great day and reflects the tireless efforts of the firefighters, pilots, contractors, equipment operators and personnel who’ve been working on the Doctor Creek Fire. We can’t thank them enough for their efforts,” says EK Emergency Management Program Information Officer Loree Duczek. “Having said that, residents need to understand that this remains a large and active fire. Those residents who are now on Evacuation Alert, need to stay prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued.”

The fire, suspected to be lightning-caused, grew significantly over the last few weeks due to dry conditions and high winds.

While the evacuation order has been downgraded, a Provincial Area Restriction remains in place for crown land in the vicinity of the Doctor Creek fire.

“We recognize this area is a popular one for recreationalists and hunters; however, it is critically important that people respect the Area Restriction and stay out of the affected area,” said Duczek. “This remains an active fire and the restriction is in place to keep us all safe and to allow the crews to work safely.”

There are 183 firefighters, 5 helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire, according to the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Given a recent temperature drop and some preciptiation, fire crews are currently working to complete a fuel-free buffer zone and water dilvery system on the southeast flank ahead of a planned burn.

Where no longer required, resources are being demobilized from the northern and eastern flank.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Doctor Creek wildfire downgraded

Evacuation alert for five properties in the area remains in effect

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

MLA Clovechok says he will run again

Clovechok is ready if election rumours prove to be true

Cohort structure announced for KIJHL 2020-21 regular season

Dynamiters’ cohort includes Columbia Valley, Creston and Fernie

Kimberley Save-On-Foods manager Stephanie Ames recognized with award

Canadian Grocer magazine select Ames as one of their Star Women in Grocery

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

Most Read