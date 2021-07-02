A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)

A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)

Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires

Over 160 properties are part of the evacuation order.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 166 properties in Electoral Areaa ‘J’, due to a number of wildfires burning in the area.

Three fires are burning in the nearby area, one near Meadow Creek, one near Chartrand Creek and a third north of Logan Lake. All are believed to be caused by lightning but the size of each fire is still being determined by BC Wildfire Service.

The order is in effect for properties on the 9273-9437 Dominic Lake Forest Service Road, 4445 Greenstone Rd, 2380- 5625 Tunkwa Lake Rd, 4704-4792 Atwater Rd, 4700-4870 Mile High Lane, 4812-4897 Paska Lake Rd, 4730-4890 Pine Ridge Way and from 4830-4860 Saddle Cres. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

Residents being told to head to the Merritt Reception Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave. in Merritt, or to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School in Chilliwack at 46363 Yale Rd. Those staying with friends or family are asked to self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assitance Tool.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke is visible from Marysville Friday afternoon. Sally La Bounty/Facebook
Air tankers responding to wildfire near Kimberley

x
LETTER: Let’s talk about climate change

City staff will look at all possibilities for the Urbaloo location, including possibly rebuilding the cuckoo clock and placing it inside.
City of Kimberley seeks a location for Platzl ‘Urbaloo’

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook