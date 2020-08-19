The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has grown to an estimated 400 hectares. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

Evacuation order issued for Findlay area as wildfire grows to estimated 400 hectares

The RDEK has issued an Evacuation Order for the Findlay area west of Canal Flats as the Doctor Creek wildfire has grown to over 400 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation order covers 30 camping spots in the Findlay Creek Rec Site, two in the Whitetail Lake Rec Site, two in the Engstrom’s Pond Rec Site, along with seven other properties.

RCMP and other agencies are in the area to direct evacuees on safe routes out of the area. Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-342-1480, Sharon Pasowisty, ESS Director. Anyone needing transport assistance out of the area can call 250-489-9677.

The Doctor Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 400 hectares and is displaying aggressive fire behaviour, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The size of the fire, which is suspected to be lightning-caused, is expected to increase as more accurate mapping becomes available.

A unit crew of 20 firefighters is on the ground with heavy equipment en route, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Near Wasa, a 5-hectare fire is now classified as under control following action from firefighters and air support. A small fire on Miller Rd. south of Ta Ta Creek is also under control.

