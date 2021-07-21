Evacuation order issued for two properties near Bill Nye Mountain fire

An evacuation order for two properties near the Bill Nye Mountain fire has been issued. Bulletin file

Given the current fire conditions, anticipated wind event, and recommendations of the BC Wildfire Service, the RDEK has issued an Evacuation Order for two properties east of Saugum Lake.

“One owner owns both properties affected by the Order and is in regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service,” says Information Officer Loree Duczek. “The Evacuation Alert for 53 properties in the Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake and Holmes Road area, including one property on Wildhorse Forest Service road remains in effect with no changes at this time. However, we are encouraging everyone within the Alert area to remain ready and prepared to leave on a moment’s notice should conditions worsen.”

The Bill Nye Mountain Fire is currently estimated at 1,057 hectares in size and is a Fire of Note on the BC Wildfire website at www.bcwildfire.ca

Copies of the Evacuation Order, Alert, and corresponding maps can be found on www.rdek.bc.ca.

The BC Wildfire Service has issued a wind advisory for the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the East Kootenay, as a system moving through over the next 24 to 36 hours could potentially bring wind gusts of 50-70km per hour, thunderstorms and lightning.

Residents in the East Kootenay are encouraged to ensure they are undertaking emergency preparedness by:

• registering for the local evacuation notification system;

• having grab and go kits;

• making an emergency plan; and, staying aware of local conditions.

“These are all simple tasks that can make a huge difference in the event of an emergency, when every second counts,” adds Duczek. To register for the evacuation notification system, and get tips on emergency preparedness, visit www.rdek.bc.ca.



