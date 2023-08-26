BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the McDougall Creek wildfire that’s been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the McDougall Creek wildfire that’s been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)

Evacuation order lifted for some Westbank First Nation properties

Properties on Lindley Drive and Lindley Road have been downgraded to an alert

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert in Westbank First Nation IR #10.

The following properties are now on alert and can return home:

• 567 Lindley Dr.

• 571 Lindley Dr.

• 575 Lindly Dr.

• 577 Lindley Dr.

• 585-B Lindley Dr.

• 587 Lindley Dr.

• 588 Lindley Dr.

• 610 Lindley Dr.

• 626 Lindley Dr.

• 602B Lindley Rd.

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public. The Bear Creek and Westside Road blockade remains in place. Residents’ access will be open from the blockade to Lindley Drive.

Those on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice with a grab-and-go bag at the ready, and will need to be prepared to be away for an extended period.

Check the cordemergency.ca map before heading home to confirm the status of your property.

Residents are reminded to stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow BC Wildfire Service aircraft to access the water.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490

READ MORE: Evacuation orders for all Lake Country properties expected to end Saturday afternoon

READ MORE: Bush Creek East fire perimeter updated as clear skies allow better view

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023Central Okanagan Regional DistrictFire evacuationKelownaOkanaganwildfire

