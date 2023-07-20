A spotter plane takes off from the Canadian Rockies International Airport outside Cranbrook as the St. Mary’s River wildfire burns. Trevor Crawley photo.

A spotter plane takes off from the Canadian Rockies International Airport outside Cranbrook as the St. Mary’s River wildfire burns. Trevor Crawley photo.

Evacuation orders, alerts expanded as St. Mary’s River wildfire activity increases

Additional evacuation orders and alerts were issued north of Cranbrook overnight Wednesday in response to increased fire growth and activity from the St. Mary’s River wildfire.

The ʔaq̓am Community issued one evacuation order and one evacuation alert for properties on the the LD Ranch Rd. while the RDEK also issued an additional 15 evacuation orders and nine evacuation alerts for properties north of the reserve lands in the Woods Corner area.

Residents evacuating out of ʔaq̓am are asked to register with emergency social services at 7500b Mission Rd., online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca, or at 250-489-9677.

READ: Officials confirm 7 homes lost in St. Mary’s River wildfire

Residents evacuated out of lands north of the reserve can register with an emergency reception centre that has been set up at yaqakiǂ ʔit̓qawxaxamki (The Gathering Place) at the College of the Rockies campus in Cranbrook.

The wildfire is currently estimated at 850 hecatres, however, that may change later Thursday once updated information comes in.

It is suspected to be caused by downed power lines during heavy winds on Monday afternoon.

Nearly 100 firefighting personnel are on site, which includes resources from BC Wildfire Service, City of Cranbrook, City of Kimberley and contract crews. Air assets, such as air tankers and helicopters are also being utilized, along with heavy equipment on the ground.

A significant number of structural firefighters are mobilized, with some assets arriving late Wednesday as well as over the coming days.

bcwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Traffic safety agency reminds EK drivers to be safe while driving for work
Next story
Smiling castaway and ‘braver’ dog return after months adrift on the Pacific

Just Posted

You can sign up for the RDEK Evacuation Notification System. RDEK file
What to do if you are under Evacuation Alert

A spotter plane takes off from the Canadian Rockies International Airport outside Cranbrook as the St. Mary’s River wildfire burns. Trevor Crawley photo.
Evacuation orders, alerts expanded as St. Mary’s River wildfire activity increases

Whether it’s in higher traffic areas like the Lower Mainland, or the more rural Kootenays, work-related driving can be dangerous. Black Press file
Traffic safety agency reminds EK drivers to be safe while driving for work

Pictured right to left: ʔaq̓am Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre, Fire Chief Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services, Daniel Klein, Incident Commander – BC Wildfire Service, Christina Carbrey, Regional Emergency Operations Centre Director.
Officials confirm 7 homes lost in St. Mary’s River wildfire