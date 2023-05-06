This wildfire is currently estimated to be 1,900 hectares in size. Visibility in the area is very poor; drivers are advised to avoid Highway 64. (BC Wildfire)

Evacuation orders issued as wildfire threatens community of Goodlow, near Alberta border

This wildfire is currently estimated to be 1,900 hectares in size

A pair of out-of-control wildfires burning near the B.C.-Alberta border about 700 kilometres apart have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.

The Peace River Regional District has ordered residents of Goodlow and the surrounding region to immediately evacuate the area due to the threat of the Boundary Lake fire, which is estimated to be 1,900 hectares in size. Visibility in the area is very poor and drivers are advised to avoid Highway 64.

The Village of McBride has declared a local state of emergency because of the threat posed by the Teare Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has ordered all residents of properties north of McBride Highway 16 within the village of McBride and along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River to immediately evacuate the area.

Properties south of McBride Highway 16 within the village of McBride, and those within five kilometres of the village boundary are under an evacuation alert, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Teare Creek wildfire is burning in steep, challenging terrain.

High on-site winds Friday afternoon resulted in an increase in fire activity, and the wildfire service says additional resources will join the four initial attack crews and seven officers battling the flames.

