Floodwaters cover a road after water began to recede at Everglades Resort on Hatzic Lake near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Floodwaters cover a road after water began to recede at Everglades Resort on Hatzic Lake near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Flood danger dropping for much of the southern Interior, from the Cariboo Plateau to the US border

Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region.

Residents of the Terrace-area communities of Old Remo, New Remo and Usk were ordered out of their homes Sunday evening and told to register at a community centre just east of Terrace.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine also declared a local state of emergency as a flood watch remains in place for the Skeena and Bulkley rivers from Telkwa and Smithers to Terrace.

Flood watches were posted Sunday for the Dean River in the Fraser Plateau east of Bella Coola and for the Liard River and its tributaries around the northeastern B.C. community of Fort Nelson and along Highway 97 toward Watson Lake.

High streamflow advisories cover many other streams and rivers in the northwest corner of the province.

The River Forecast Centre says weekend rain and steady warming across northern B.C. will continue to swell waterways at least through Monday but it says the flood danger is dropping for much of the southern Interior, from the Cariboo Plateau to the U.S. border.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Sandbagging machine operational in Terrace

RELATED: Evacuation alert over flooding in low-lying areas issued in Smithers

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
RCMP seeking to locate man in alleged sexual assault
Next story
Canada celebrates final days of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities

Just Posted

The Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne greeting Kimberley Mayor Bud Buckle at Fort Steele, 1971. Courtesy Kimberley Heritage Museum
Kimberley Heritage Museum presents A Salute to Her Majesty the Queen

Cranbrook RCMP are currently seeking information about an alleged groping incident which occurred at a business in the 1700-block of Cranbrook St N.
RCMP seeking to locate man in alleged sexual assault

Alderbash return from hiatus for their first show in a long time, and they're doing it for a good cause raising funds for Angel Flight East Kootenay. Photo courtesy Alderbash Facebook.
Alderbash return for Angel Flight fundraiser concert at Whiskey Jacks

Her Honour Jane Austin (right) B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, visits the St. Eugene Church with Sophie Pierre, former Aq’am Chief, Wednesday, June 1. (Photo courtesy Rachel Rilkoff)
Reconciliation a theme of Lt. Governor’s Kootenay visit