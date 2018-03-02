Even the RCMP get scam calls

CRA calls Kimberley RMCMP; says they owe back taxes

Even the police are not immune to attempted scans. The Kimberley RCMP detachment received a call from a person claiming to be the Canada Revenue Agency, saying they owed back taxes and could be arrested.

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel tweeted:

“So we are not immune either. CRA called the detachment this morning. We owe back taxes and could be arrested. Really?”

The detachment has tweeted just the day before, on February 27, “Don’t be scammed this tax season”, and included a video about the CRA calls.

