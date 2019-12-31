Brian Mathew Burkett is accused of sexually harassing two people involved in cases he was investigating. (File)

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

RCMP intimidation forced a Kelowna woman to leave the city following her complaints of one officer’s sexual harassment, alleges a civil suit filed Monday.

This is the second civil suit against Kelowna-based former-Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett accusing him of sexually harassing women involved in cases he was investigating. The lawsuit also names the Attorney General of Canada and the B.C. Minister of Justice. In a separate criminal suit, Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust for incidents alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

The most recent suit was filed by a woman who the Capital News has chosen not to identify due to the nature of the allegations.

She claims in May 2016, Burkett responded to her home after a neighbour reported a domestic assault. He attended the scene alone. Burkett took note of the woman’s address, as well as her cell and work phone numbers. The woman was under the impression that the taking of her personal information was standard investigation procedure.

Burkett then allegedly used the procured information to sexually harass the woman. She claims Burkett texted her inappropriate pictures of himself and expected “certain sexual favours,” which he outlined in the text messages.

The woman did not reply to Burkett’s messages and as a result, he threatened to sexually assault her. The suit claims there were several threatening phone calls and he continued to harass the woman on Facebook after he was arrested for breach of trust.

In October 2016, while recovering at home from surgery, the woman was subject to further alleged harassment by RCMP.

She claims they broke down the door of her house, startling her from her sleep, then detained and forced her into a police vehicle against her will and drove her to the hospital. RCMP informed her they received an anonymous tip she was unwell.

“The RCMP members did not make inquires of the plaintiff with regards to her health; neither did they seek to check the reliability of their anonymous tip,” reads the claim.

The plaintiff was never admitted or treated for anything upon arriving at the hospital but the “arbitrary detention” violated her Charter rights and left her “confused and terrified.”

Shortly after this, the woman left the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members.

The woman claims she suffers severe emotional injuries and consequences as a result of Burkett’s and the RCMP’s negligence including, PTSD, diminished self-worth, nightmares, depression, guilt, emotional anguish and insomnia. She is seeking damages, including loss of future and current earnings, punitive damages, damages pursuant to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and recovery of health care costs.

In October, another woman filed a suit alleging Burkett demanded nude photos from her.

Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017 after he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

None of the allegations above have been proven in court and no response has been made to the claim.

A representative of the RCMP said due to Burkett no longer being employed and being the subject of ongoing civil proceedings, it is inappropriate for them to provide comment.

