Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

A former civilian employee had accused the former Mountie of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom

Former RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields leaves court Wednesday with one of his attorneys. (Katya Slepian photo)

Former RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields has been found not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Judge Patrick Doherty made the ruling at provincial court in Vancouver Wednesday morning.

“I simply do not know who to believe on this point,” the judge said minutes before rendering his decision.

Earlier, Doherty noted that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and that it is Crown who must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any alleged assault occurred.

“A criminal trial is not a credibility contest,” the judge said.

Shields had been charged with one count of sexual assault in May 2016. His trial had run intermittently from June to December 2017 at provincial court in Vancouver.

The complainant, a former civilian employee at the RCMP, alleged that Shields sexually assaulted her in a Vancouver RCMP headquarters bathroom in 2009. Shields’ lawyer, David Butcher, had painted the bathroom encounter as consensual.

Doherty reviewed the arguments made by both Crown and defence over the course of the six-month trial.

There was no disagreement between Crown and defence that a sexual encounter occurred, Doherty noted Wednesday. That the two parties did not agree on a date for the incident was not important, he said.

Doherty touched on the communications between Shields and the complainant both leading up to and following the alleged assault.

He noted that friendly emails between the two one either side of an alleged assault did not cast doubt on the complainant’s allegation but were merely consistent with how a woman looking to not have her career prospects tarnished by an alleged sexual assault might proceed.

Both complainant's and Tim Shields' versions of events leading up to the bathroom incident are "plausible," judge says.@BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) December 20, 2017

BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said in a media scrum outside court that there is no immediate decision by the Crown to appeal the judgment.

