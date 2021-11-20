EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Flowing water, tree branches, a propane tank and more could be seen strewn across Highway 1 through Sumas Prairie on Saturday, five days after provincial authorities shut down the key route through the Valley from Chilliwack to Abbotsford due to flooding caused by torrential rains.

A Black Press Media journalist was escorted through the flooded area by a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer on the morning of Nov. 20 for an exclusive tour of the highway between No. 3 and Cole roads.

Approximately five kilometres of the highway is still under water in that section.

There is still no date as to when the section of Highway 1 will reopen.

