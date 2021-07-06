Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

