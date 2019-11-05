New facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers were installed at Vancouver International Airport in October 2019. (Vancouver International Airport)

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Passengers in the NEXUS lineup at Vancouver International Airport will now get more than just their retinas scanned.

The Canadian Border Security Agency set up new facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers in October, as the first of similar installations at airports across Canada. In a statement, the agency said the new system “better aligns with global trends for border processing.” The facial recognition scans will replace the current retina scans.

Under the new system, NEXUS passengers will head into the kiosk, and then if they have nothing to declare can proceed to the luggage carousel.

Those with something to declare will have verbally declare any goods to an officer in the customs hall.

Passengers who go through the NEXUS kiosk for the first time must carry their passports with them so the kiosk can take a photo for storage and identity verification.

ALSO READ: Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Just Posted

Onward to Provincials for Selkirk Storm Thunder

The Selkirk Jr. Girls Storm Thunder team wins Zones

Kimberley holding its own versus regional numbers for construction values

Last week, Mayor Don McCormick mentioned how pleased he was with Kimberley’s… Continue reading

Pumpkin smash a smashing success

It was a SMASHING success! $300 and a full shopping cart worth… Continue reading

Nitros split weekend games on the road

The Kimberley Dynamiters split their weekend games, both of them on the… Continue reading

Open houses planned to bring public into Koocanusa recreation discussion

Open houses will be held this month in Baynes Lake, Jaffray, Grasmere… Continue reading

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

East Kootenay social worker program expanded to enhance primary care

Parternship between EK Division of Family Practice and Ktunaxa Nation to improve health care acess

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Most Read