Fairmont Fire responds to second RV fire in two days

The Regional District of East Kootenay reports that the Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue Service responded to the second fire involving a travel trailer within 24 hours near Fairmont on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

“Not even 24 hours after a similar call-out yesterday, we arrived on scene today to find a single travel trailer fully engulfed,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jon Tames. “The fire did get into some of the surrounding grass; however, our team did an exceptional job of preventing it from spreading into the nearby trees.”

10 Fairmont firefighters and four apparatus from Fairmont along with two firefighters and a crew from Windermere responded to the call this afternoon. They remained on site until the fire was fully extinguished and things were completely cooled down. The lone occupant was able to get out safely and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, the railer is a total loss. Investigators do not believe it is connected to the trailer fire the day before.

Today was another example of how quickly fire can spread with the fine fuels being dried out in the midst of these extremely dry conditions. If not for the quick action of the people who reported this fire and our crew, this could have been a much more serious situation,” said Tames.

