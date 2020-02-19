A home was destroyed in a structure fire in Fairmont on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. RDEK file.

Fairmont home destroyed in fire

Firefighters are on scene today to investigate the cause of the fire.

A Fairmont home was destroyed after becoming engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

Members of the Fairmont and Windermere Fire Departments extinguished the fire on Wilder Loop Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, says the RDEK.

Security remained in place throughout the night while 13 firefighters were on scene until the fire was out. No injuries were reported.

“Although the home is a total loss, the crew did an exceptional job of keeping the flames isolated to the structure involved and away from the trees and neighbouring houses,” says a Facebook post from the RDEK. “In addition, they were able to save some valuable and treasured items from the garage.”

Members of the Fairmont Fire Department will be back on scene Wednesday to begin investigating the cause of the fire.


