Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID concerns

The 2020 Kimberley Fall Fair has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the limitations on event size it imposes. Kimberley Bulletin file photo.

The Kimberley Fall Fair, slated for the end of September, has been cancelled.

Cindy Postnikoff told the Bulletin that with all of the uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically with regards to the limits imposed on event planners and how many people may be allowed in a venue at one time by then, the group has decided to just focus on making the fair bigger and better for next year.

Postnikoff also informed the Bulletin that Rocky Mountain Event Planners, who have run the event for the past few years, will no longer be involved.

Postinkoff said that they have decided to go back to a strictly volunteer-run event and that it will be dedicated to the memory of Shirley Rossi, the quintessential Kimberley volunteer, who passed away this past March.

Any vendors or volunteers who have questions or concerns can contact Cindy at 250-919-3137.

