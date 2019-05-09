Life jacket found floating in water near Tsawwassen on May 9, 2019. (Andrew Franklin/Black Press Media)

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

A lone life jacket floating in the water near Tsawwassen turned out to be a false alarm.

BC Ferries confirmed in a tweet around 3 p.m. on Thursday that a vessel was deployed to investigate, but nothing was found to suggest someone was in distress.

The Coastal Renaissance ferry was late getting into the terminal from Swartz Bay.

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries' sailing

