Ethiopian relatives of crash victims grieve at the site where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, south-east of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Families of Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash file lawsuit

All 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 were killed

The families of Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month have launched a lawsuit against plane maker Boeing.

Lawyers in Chicago have filed the suit on behalf of a Brampton, Ont., family that lost six members and a man who lost his Hamilton-based wife and three young children.

All 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 were killed when the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed on March 10.

Lawyers for the families behind the lawsuit allege Boeing was blinded by greed as it rushed its 737 Max 8 jets to market, claiming the company put profits over safety.

The families have also filed a claim against the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, alleging the regulator enabled the plane’s rush to market.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The Canadian Press

