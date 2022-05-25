Family from Ukraine hope to be in Kimberley in a couple of weeks

Sasha, Katrin and Tim and waiting for their visas and it is hoped they will be in Kimberley in a few weeks. Photo submitted

Summit Church has been fundraising for the past couple of months to support a young family from Ukraine, who will be moving to Kimberley.

The family is currently waiting for documents that will allow them to travel to Canada.

At first, it was only mom Katrin and son Tim who would be welcomed to Kimberley, with husband Sasha doing military service and following later.

However Pastor Elizabeth Jorgensen has a happy update.

“Katrin and Tim have been approved for their visas, but they are still waiting to receive them in their passports,” she said. “They think it will be a few more weeks until they have them in hand. The husband, Sasha, has been reunited with them, as he was released on a medical exemption. He will be joining them here in Kimberley once he receives his visa. They plan to travel here together.”

Meanwhile fundraising is ongoing to make sure the family has everything they need when they arrive in Kimberley.

“We are still fundraising. We wish to thank everyone who has already donated and shown support,”Jorghensen said.

To donate, go to wearesummit.ca and follow the links for Ukraine Support.

