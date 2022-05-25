Sasha, Katrin and Tim and waiting for their visas and it is hoped they will be in Kimberley in a few weeks. Photo submitted

Sasha, Katrin and Tim and waiting for their visas and it is hoped they will be in Kimberley in a few weeks. Photo submitted

Family from Ukraine hope to be in Kimberley in a couple of weeks

Fundraising through Summit Church is ongoing

Summit Church has been fundraising for the past couple of months to support a young family from Ukraine, who will be moving to Kimberley.

The family is currently waiting for documents that will allow them to travel to Canada.

At first, it was only mom Katrin and son Tim who would be welcomed to Kimberley, with husband Sasha doing military service and following later.

However Pastor Elizabeth Jorgensen has a happy update.

“Katrin and Tim have been approved for their visas, but they are still waiting to receive them in their passports,” she said. “They think it will be a few more weeks until they have them in hand. The husband, Sasha, has been reunited with them, as he was released on a medical exemption. He will be joining them here in Kimberley once he receives his visa. They plan to travel here together.”

Meanwhile fundraising is ongoing to make sure the family has everything they need when they arrive in Kimberley.

“We are still fundraising. We wish to thank everyone who has already donated and shown support,”Jorghensen said.

To donate, go to wearesummit.ca and follow the links for Ukraine Support.

READ: Kimberley church fundraising to bring family from Ukraine

a


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Victoria airport back to normal operations after ‘incendiary item’ found Tuesday
Next story
Golden home named in top 10 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year

Just Posted

College of the Rockies. File photo.
International travel back on for COTR students, staff

Sasha, Katrin and Tim and waiting for their visas and it is hoped they will be in Kimberley in a few weeks. Photo submitted
Family from Ukraine hope to be in Kimberley in a couple of weeks

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.
KAR provides update on repair to arson-damaged chairlift

Ron James returns to Key City Theatre on June 10. Facebook file
Know it all: Kimberley/Cranbrook things to do