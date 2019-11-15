Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

The family of a local man missing for three years has issued a plea for any information that could help police in the ongoing investigation of his disappearance.

Daniel Curtis Ladd was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2016 in Cranbrook, and was last seen by his young daughter before leaving his home, according to an RCMP press release.

Local RCMP say they believe he met with several people shortly after leaving his residence, but never returned home.

“We as a family are still struggling with this nightmare of Daniel’s disappearance,” said Areatha Ladd, Daniel’s sister. “…We don’t believe Daniel would have left on his own accord. We feel people know what has happened and we need them to come forward to tell the police what you know.”

Ladd is described as an Aboriginal man, who is 6’1” tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve white and black plaid collared shirt and black and white plaid shorts.

“The Ladd Family is making an emotional plea, urging anyone with any information regarding Daniel’s unexplained disappearance or current whereabouts to come forward immediately and speak with our investigators,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron, with Cranbrook RCMP.

“Daniel was last seen by his daughter, who was only five years old at the time, and we are thankful she came out safely after being alone overnight after Daniel’s disappearance,” said Aretha Ladd. “She awoke to find her dad missing. She is an innocent little girl. Her birthday wish since his leaving has been for him to return.

“We would all like to see Daniel found safe and sound. Our family has been left to struggle with not knowing where he is. It’s been over three years. We need closure. Please forward any information, however small, to the RCMP so we can bring him home.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Curtis Ladd is urged to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to provide details anonymously.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
