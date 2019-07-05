(Abigail Lynn/Unsplash)

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Warning: This story describes a graphic scene.

City and conservative service officials are urging pet owners to keep their animals on a leash after a dog was killed by raccoons just off a popular walking path in Trail.

David Craig was walking his two dogs, a lab named Jango and a little Shih Tzu named Lucy, on Thursday morning at Gyro Park.

Craig said the larger dog must have picked up a scent before running through the tall grass into a swampy section, and started barking.

Lucy had followed, but couldn’t run away quickly.

“I went in to try to help her because I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Craig said. “The raccoons were just chomping down on her and didn’t (care at all that) I was there with a stick. One was ready to attack me…. It was horrible.”

Shaken and unable to retrieve Lucy’s remains, he went home and had his family contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“There are a few people that take their small dogs through there all the time, like I have been doing every morning for at least the past year,” he said. “With people walking through there, and kids playing down there, you can’t have a pack of raccoons … running around the neighbourhood.

“That’s what gets me, they weren’t scared of me at all, they were just hungry.”

READ MORE: Raccoon gang blamed for dead, injured cats in Abbotsford

Kyle Bueckert, a conservation officer in the West Kootenay zone, said the city will post signs about the aggressive raccoons in the park, and for pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash at all times.

“It’s very unlikely we would have a raccoon-human interaction,” he said. “It’s much more likely (this happened) given the fact that these dogs were off-trail investigating the raccoons.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Just Posted

Invasive species council gets funding for mussel testing

East Kootenay Invasive Species Council to sample over 10 regional lakes for Zebra and Quagga mussels

It’s First Saturday, Kimberley

The final schedule for this weekend’s First Saturday event has been set.… Continue reading

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club; new season, new start

Submitted by Pam Drydale The summer swim season in is full sing,… Continue reading

Tobacco Plains Indian Band hosts first annual powwow

Many years ago, indigenous groups around North America would welcome in visitors… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Letter: City of Kimberley should issue immediate moratorium on herbicides

The news that Kimberley City Council (KCC) will be investigating alternatives to… Continue reading

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Most Read