The Canadians in the crowd at the 4-man bobsleigh ceremonies at the BMW IBSF World Cup jumped into action when the broken sound system couldn’t play the national anthem on Saturday. The Canadian team headed by Summerland-native Justin Kripps took gold in the event on Dec. 14. (Photo from Twitter)

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

A broken sound system at the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup ceremony in Lake Placid this weekend made for a touching moment for a Canadian team and their fans.

Summerland-native Justin Kripps heads up the Canadian 4-man bobsleigh team, alongside Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, who won the gold medal for the event on Saturday.

But as the team was set to take take the podium on Dec. 14 and receive their medals, the broken sound system was unable to play the Canadian national anthem.

This is when the Canadians in the crowd lept into action, coming to the front to sing aloud the anthem as the country’s flag was raised.

Sports writer Ken Childs captured the heart warming moment on video and posted it to his Twitter where it has since been viewed over 2,500 times.

The event runs until Dec. 15 in New York, U.S.

