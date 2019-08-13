Fatal crash near Creston claims two lives

On August 12, 2019 at approximately 10:00 PM East Kootenay Traffic Services (EKTS-Creston) responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 3 west of Creston.

Upon arrival it was determined that an east bound Saturn SUV driven by a lone occupant crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a west bound RV with a family of five from Alberta.

The RV left the highway and came to a rest on its roof and caught fire.

Four of the five occupants of the RV were able to escape the burning vehicle.

A four-year-old girl who had been sleeping in the back of the RV perished in the crash.

The driver of the Saturn, a 26 year old man from the local area, was also killed in the collision.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours as police investigated. The highway has since re-opened, however police will be at the scene for part of today, August 13th.

EKTS-Creston and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate this collision. At this time, there is evidence to suggest that the driver of the Saturn was returning home after a late departure from the Shambhala Music Festival when this collision occurred.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the driver was impaired.

At the time of the collision, the festival had ended and many attendees had already left the area. The RCMP will continue with enhanced traffic safety enforcement today as the remaining festival attendees depart the area emphasizing zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving.

Police remind all drivers of the dangers of impaired driving which kills 68 people in B.C. every year, on average.

Please drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seat belts, drive sober and drive distraction free every time you get behind the wheel.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.