Black Press file image

Fatal crash near Creston claims two lives

Four-year-old girl and 26-year-old man killed

On August 12, 2019 at approximately 10:00 PM East Kootenay Traffic Services (EKTS-Creston) responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 3 west of Creston.

Upon arrival it was determined that an east bound Saturn SUV driven by a lone occupant crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a west bound RV with a family of five from Alberta.

The RV left the highway and came to a rest on its roof and caught fire.

Four of the five occupants of the RV were able to escape the burning vehicle.

A four-year-old girl who had been sleeping in the back of the RV perished in the crash.

The driver of the Saturn, a 26 year old man from the local area, was also killed in the collision.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours as police investigated. The highway has since re-opened, however police will be at the scene for part of today, August 13th.

EKTS-Creston and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate this collision. At this time, there is evidence to suggest that the driver of the Saturn was returning home after a late departure from the Shambhala Music Festival when this collision occurred.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the driver was impaired.

At the time of the collision, the festival had ended and many attendees had already left the area. The RCMP will continue with enhanced traffic safety enforcement today as the remaining festival attendees depart the area emphasizing zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving.

Police remind all drivers of the dangers of impaired driving which kills 68 people in B.C. every year, on average.

Please drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seat belts, drive sober and drive distraction free every time you get behind the wheel.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

Previous story
Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Just Posted

Sound of gunfire on the river prompts RCMP investigation

Gunshots near the Bull River led to investigation by RCMP, after two women on a raft called police

Military Ames fundraiser coming up

Veterans’ Group annual garage sale August 16, 17 and 18

Upcoming workshops hosted by Wildsight

Wild sight has a number of informative workshops coming up in the… Continue reading

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet announced that its regional airline, WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop… Continue reading

Tourism Kimberley to seek new ED

Current ED Jesse Ferguson will be leaving at the end of September

VIDEO: Canadian trade show displays the latest in police tools

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police hosts its annual general meeting in Calgary

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Weed Warrior: Field Scabious and what to grow instead

Field Scabious, pronounced skay-be-us, is a herbal escapee from medicinal gardens where… Continue reading

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

Most Read