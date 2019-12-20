Trail Times file photo

Fatal crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

One person was killed and another sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 west of the Paulson Pass on Thursday.

Nine first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue – five from Station 371 Rossland and four from Station 374 Trail – were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

The fire rescue team arrived at the site at 5:04 p.m.

Captain Greg Ferraby reported the accident involved two semi-trucks and one passenger car.

The eastbound lane was closed, with traffic alternating.

“One patient was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and (there was) one fatality,” Ferraby said. “RCMP are continuing to investigate.”

Early Friday, Environment Canada issued an advisory that a snowfall and winter storm warning for Interior highway passes continues.

“A strong Pacific frontal system continues to hammer the interior highway passes with heavy snow,” the release reads.

“Snow, at times heavy, will continue today, tonight, and into Saturday.”

Additional snowfall amounts of 20 to 60 centimetres are expected by Saturday afternoon.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Previous story
‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Just Posted

Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

Skiers have been out on the trails at the Kimberley Nordic Club… Continue reading

Free shuttle back into schedule for ski season

Kimberley’s free ski shuttle is back for the 2019-2020 season. In addition… Continue reading

Kimberley Arts Council celebrates theatre refurbishing

Last Saturday evening, the Kimberley Arts Council officially opened the renovated theatre… Continue reading

Rain, snow expected for the East Kootenay over the next few days

Rain, trace amounts of snow anticipated for valleys, while heavier snowfall expected for mountains

50 years ago at the Kimberley Civic Centre

Famed Nitro Line lights up alumni game

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

Most Read