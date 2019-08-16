Samples of pure drugs that could kill the average human - heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than fentanyl - at the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory in Concord. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Salwan Georges.

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

The BC Coroners Service is reporting a 30 per cent decrease in overdose deaths in the first six months of 2019.

The promising news, released Friday, comes as B.C. saw 73 fatal overdoses in June – a 35 per cent decrease compared to the same month last year.

This means that about 18 people are dying from illicit drugs every week, down from the roughly 28-per-week average last year.

A total of 538 people have been killed by the toxic drug supply, predominately in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Abbotsford.

Illegal fentanyl was detected in four of every five toxicity tests during autopsies. Carfentanil – used to tranquilize elephants and other large animals – was found in 49 deaths.

More to come.

Previous story
Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year
Next story
Kimberley news recap

Just Posted

Kimberley climber off to world championships

Kimberley’s TJ Foley, age 15, has been climbing for about five years,… Continue reading

New initiative ‘KORE’ aims to attract outdoor industry to Kimberley as economic development

The Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Society hopes to attract product designers, testers, manufacturers to the Kootenays.

Kimberley couple receive Quilts of Valour

A couple of quilts for a couple who served. Cindy Postnikoff was… Continue reading

East Kootenay AA evaluation hockey camp at Kimberley Civic Centre this weekend

The ice is in at the Kimberley Civic Centre and local hockey… Continue reading

Province implements mandatory sampling program to prevent deadly deer disease in B.C., Kootenays

Chronic Wasting Disease has not been detected in B.C., but has been found in Alberta, Montana.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley

Composting for Beginners Workshop in Kimberley: Teaching Backyard Composting Basics

Kimberley BC - Join Nadine Rake of the Zero Journey Blog for… Continue reading

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Most Read