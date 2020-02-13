Two Blairmore RCMP officers were involved with the shooting incident on February 11 in Blairmore.

Fatality after officer involved shooting in Blairmore

One man was declared deceased after an incident with Blairmore RCMP on February 11

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Blairmore, Alberta on February 11.

At approximately 5 p.m. on February 11, two members of the Blairmore RCMP attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Home Hardware store in Blairmore. According to ASIRT, the vehicle in question was believed to be associated with an ongoing investigation in the Crowsnest Pass area. The vehicle was a truck with one male occupant inside.

“During the interaction that followed, a confrontation occurred between two members of the RCMP and the lone occupant of the truck,” ASIRT said in a press release. “During that confrontation, both RCMP members discharged their service pistols.”

Alberta RCMP confirmed that after the pistols were discharged, the vehicle lef the parking lot and travelled a short distance before hitting the ditch off the highway. After the vehicle came to a stop, RCMP officers approached the vehicle and determined that the occupant of the truck had sustained gunshot wounds. The officers then provided first aid to the injured man until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene.

After arriving and assessing the man’s condition, EMS pronounced him dead on the scene. According to Alberta RCMP, “The director of law enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer involved shooting and the actions of the police. The RCMP will continue to investigate the events leading up to the confrontation with police.”

ASIRT investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have photos or videos of the altercation, to call ASIRT at 403-592-4306. While the investigation is underway, no further information will be released regarding the incident.


