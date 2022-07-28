Father of murder victim Lindsay Buziak hires investigators to look into Saanich case

Jeff Buziak, father of Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered in 2008 in Saanich, has hired a private investigation and research firm to help move the case forward. (Black Press file photo)

The father of murdered real estate agent Lindsay Buziak has hired a private research and investigation firm in the hopes of moving the 14-year-old investigation forward.

Jeff Buziak said in a July 18 Facebook post that Zonta Research Group of Vancouver has been hired both to look into the murder itself, and to support Jeff Buziak’s defence against a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Victoria realtor Shirley Zailo.

In one of Greater Victoria’s high-profile unsolved cases, Lindsay Buziak, then 24, had arranged to show a home in Saanich and was later stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008. Her boyfriend at the time, Jason Zailo, was the first to find her body though he was cleared as a suspect and no other suspects were ever named.

Shirley Zailo’s court submission from April 25 of this year said posts on a website owned by Jeff Buziak imply that she murdered Lindsay, planned and participated in the murder, and that readers are led to believe she’s evil, a psychopath and is guilty. It also points to posts purporting Shirley Zailo stabbed Lindsay.

As part of its investigation, Zonta has launched an online tip line at zontaresearchgroup.com/tip-line for anyone who may have information related to the case. An online crowdfunding campaign has also been launched to help Jeff Buziak pay for Zonta’s services.

