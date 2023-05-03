Deer will be fawning soon, within communities and in the wild. Give fawns a wide berth even if you don’t see the doe around says WildSafeBC. Bulletin file.

Fawning season begins soon; give does and fawns plenty of space, says Wildsafe BC

After a somewhat lengthy delay, the cold weather is gone and spring has definitely arrived. With spring comes the annual advice from Wildsafe BC about fawning season.

Wildsafe BC is reminding residents that fawning begins in mid-May and carries through into June, both in communities where urban deer are common and in the wild.

At this time of year, it is particularly important to keep your dog on a leash lest you run into a protective doe. Give does and fawns a wide berth, Wildsafe BC says.

It is not unusual for a doe to leave a fawn alone for a time while she feeds. If you see a fawn that you think has been abandoned, do not approach it. The doe may be nearby and reluctant to return to its fawn if you are too close. Call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 if you believe the fawn is in distress or abandoned. It is illegal to capture and transport deer without a permit.

