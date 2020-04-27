WildSafeBC says that with fawning season around the corner, it’s important to leave fawns alone if they are spotted in your neighbourhood. (Barry Coulter/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Fawning season is approaching in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC on what to do during fawning season

With April coming to a close, fawning season is just around the corner. WildSafeBC is reminding Cranbrook and Kimberley residents to leave fawns alone if they are found in and around your neighbourhood.

Danica Roussy, community coordinator for WildSafeBC Cranbrook/Kimberley, explained that a doe will often leave her fawn(s) alone for hours at a time while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse. So if a fawn is spotted alone it does not mean that it has been abandoned.

“Scentless and silent, fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but the best thing you can do for a fawn is to leave it alone. As soon as you remove that fawn from the bedding area, you are greatly decreasing its chance of survival,” said Roussy. “Please stay on marked trails as this reduces your chance of stumbling upon a hidden fawn. If you do find a fawn, be cautious and alert as you may have just come between a mother and her baby.”

READ MORE: WildSafeBC back in business for 2020 season

Fawning season takes place from May to early July, until the fawns become less dependent on their mothers. Does can become very protective of their young as well, says WildSafe, and pet owners are asked to keep dogs on leashes during fawning season.

“Does may see pets as predators or threats to their newborns since dogs are members of the canid family and are the natural predators of fawns in the wild. If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and attack the dog,” says WildSafeBC.

It is important to also note, picking up any wildlife is illegal under the Wildlife Act and could result in a fine.

If you observe a fawn or other young animal that appears to have been left alone for an extended period of time, contact the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.

Residents can also report deer sightings online WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp. This program allows you to see what wildlife has been reported in your neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings. However, please note that these reports will not be monitored by the COS. Wildlife that is in conflict or a danger to the public should be reported to the COS directly at the number above.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River
Next story
More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Just Posted

Fawning season is approaching in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC on what to do during fawning season

No decision on schools reopening yet

In a message to parents District Superintendent says that while the possibility of schools fully reopening has been talked about, Districts have received no direction from the Ministry yet

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Prepare now for spring flooding and coming fire season: City of Kimberley

While we are all focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in… Continue reading

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Victoria-based support group reports 40 per cent leap in women seeking escape from family violence

Cridge Centre: Measures necessary in responding to COVID-19 increase domestic abuse risk factors

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

Wage subsidy program to help fund faith as congregations face COVID-19 crunch

The $73-billion wage subsidy program is expected to give $2.5 billion to Canada’s charities

Most Read