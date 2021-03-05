The city will undertake a feasibility study on the Marysville Arena. Bulletin file.

The city will undertake a feasibility study on the Marysville Arena. Bulletin file.

Feasibility study on viability of Marysville Arena about to get underway

Study will determine the future viability of Marysville Arena, and provide other alternatives for a second ice surface

The city of Kimberley is undertaking a feasibility study to determine the future viability of Marysville Arena, and provide other alternatives for a second ice surface. The study has been budgeted to not exceed $50,000.

In the meantime, city council and staff have removed capital items relating to the Marysville Arena from year three of the five year financial plan now being prepared.

The items were $1.2 million to replace the pad and boards; $150,000 to replace the roof and $200,000 to replace the siding.

“Everyone knows it’s an old arena,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “We did the ice plant upgrade five years ago, and made it portable. So we will be able to repurpose it.”

McCormick says that it is clear that two ice surfaces are required to meet the needs of all user groups, but the capital requirements for Marysville Arena are huge.

“The study will just give us advice, and what the options are for a second ice surface. Before we put all that money into an old building, we need to know what our options are.”

Asked if those options could include building a second ice surface right next to the Civic Centre, he said it could.

“It could be a soft-top structure, right next to the Civic Centre, with limited room for spectators,” he said.

The study has not started yet, and council looks forward to seeing what options are presented, he said.

READ: Council votes to go ahead with Marysville arena upgrades

READ: Marysville Arena ice plant upgrade approved


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
B.C. recorded $505-million liability for cleanup of contaminated sites

Just Posted

survey
City of Kimberley wants to know about your housing needs

There is no doubt that housing availability in Kimberley is an issue.… Continue reading

The city will undertake a feasibility study on the Marysville Arena. Bulletin file.
Feasibility study on viability of Marysville Arena about to get underway

Study will determine the future viability of Marysville Arena, and provide other alternatives for a second ice surface

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Kimberley’s Paralympic Hall of Famer Josh Dueck (left) and acclaimed adventurer, writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby (right) will be the guests on Inclusion Incorporated’s March 17 Bridges of Belonging webinar.
Inclusion focused webinar features Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby and Josh Dueck

Inclusion Incorporated’s Bridges of Belonging conversation takes place March 17

(Submitted/BC Transit)
East Kootenay operating services contract awarded to Trail Transit

The Kimberley Transportation Society will no longer be operating transit in Kimberley,… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘We’re going to be in our post-pandemic world by summer if things continue to go the way that we want them to’

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 26 that the estate of deceased Sooke man and Hells Angels prospect Michael Widner is to be divided between his wife and his secret spouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Estate of dead B.C. Hells Angels prospect to be divided between wife, secret spouse

Michael Widner’s 2017 death left a number of unanswered questions

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of its Janssen subsidiary’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Johnson & Johnson via AP
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

It is the 4th vaccine approved in Canada and the 1st that requires just a single dose

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Most Read