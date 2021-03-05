Feasibility study on viability of Marysville Arena about to get underway

Study will determine the future viability of Marysville Arena, and provide other alternatives for a second ice surface

The city of Kimberley is undertaking a feasibility study to determine the future viability of Marysville Arena, and provide other alternatives for a second ice surface. The study has been budgeted to not exceed $50,000.

In the meantime, city council and staff have removed capital items relating to the Marysville Arena from year three of the five year financial plan now being prepared.

The items were $1.2 million to replace the pad and boards; $150,000 to replace the roof and $200,000 to replace the siding.

“Everyone knows it’s an old arena,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “We did the ice plant upgrade five years ago, and made it portable. So we will be able to repurpose it.”

McCormick says that it is clear that two ice surfaces are required to meet the needs of all user groups, but the capital requirements for Marysville Arena are huge.

“The study will just give us advice, and what the options are for a second ice surface. Before we put all that money into an old building, we need to know what our options are.”

Asked if those options could include building a second ice surface right next to the Civic Centre, he said it could.

“It could be a soft-top structure, right next to the Civic Centre, with limited room for spectators,” he said.

The study has not started yet, and council looks forward to seeing what options are presented, he said.

