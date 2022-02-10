A Kimberley resident holds a sign saying ‘There is no Planet B’ at a climate action event in Kimberley in 2019. (File Photo)

February events and offerings with East Kootenay Climate Hub

Many ways to get involved with the local climate hub

As February continues on and spring inches closer, the East Kootenay Climate Hub is ramping up their events and offerings.

From winter GoByBike week to an upcoming webinar, there are lots of ways to get involved with the EK Climate Hub.

The EK Climate Hub recommends people tune into the ‘Building a House as a System: Achieving Net Zero’ seminar on Feb. 15 at noon.

The webinar will be hosted by local builder Bruce Murdock of K-Country Homes and will discuss balancing cost and energy efficiency, achieving air-tightness and selecting mechanical systems to give high performance.

Shortly thereafter, the EK Climate Hub will be hosting a community climate adaptation and resilience webinar as part of their Climate Friday series.

The webinar will focus on what climate adaptation and resilience is, what is currently being experienced and how impacts are projected to change, and what communities can do to prepare.

Speaker Jeff Zukiwsky is the Director of Climate Adaptation and Resilience with All One Sky Foundation, based in Fernie.

February 7 to 13 is winter GoByBike week. While there may be snow, slush and ice on some of our local roads still, it still is possible to bike to work or school in this weather.

Locals Dennis Walker and Lisa Barnes, along with Wildhorse Cycling and Northstar Cycle, have put together a webinar for winter safe and fun cycling, available to watch online.

The EK Climate Hub also recommends that people get familiar with the BC Climate Alliance. The BC Climate Alliance advocates for change on a provincial level and is a non-partisan organization.

Last but not least, EK Climate Hub asks those living in the region to consider becoming a member.

There are monthly check-ins on the last Thursday of every month at noon. You can visit their Facebook page or email ekclimatehub@gmail.com for more information.

