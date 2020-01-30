Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

The Federal Court of Appeal is set to release its decision on the latest challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on Tuesday.

Four First Nations from B.C. filed court challenges after the federal government approved the project a second time last June.

A court hearing in December was specifically focused on the government’s consultation with the First Nations between August 2018 and June 2019.

The consultation took place after the Court of Appeal struck down the first project approval in August 2018 in part because of insufficient dialogue with Indigenous groups.

At the hearing last month, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations from the Fraser Valley argued that the government came into the consultations having predetermined the outcome.

The federal government responded that consultations were meaningful, saying that instead of just listening and recording the concerns it heard, it instead incorporated them into broader programs to protect the environment.

The project will triple the capacity of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline to carry diluted bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands to a shipping terminal on Metro Vancouver’s coast.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government purchased the pipeline and related infrastructure for $4.5 billion in 2018 and construction of the expansion is underway.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected B.C.’s attempt to regulate what can flow through the expanded pipeline from Alberta.

Premier John Horgan said Wednesday that he accepts the court ruling even though he is “not enamoured” with the prospect of a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic in the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Salish Sea.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park
Next story
New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

Just Posted

Boundary St. garage slated for fix-up

A Development Variance Permit (DVP) for 3 Boundary Street is currently in… Continue reading

Homegrown Music at Centre 64 January 25 2020

JOHN ALLEN As always, this was another joyful and incredibly fine evening… Continue reading

City of Kimberley applying for second intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization grant

If successful, land and business owners will have a second opportunity to apply

Looking for new directors for Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

The Annual General Meeting of Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 is… Continue reading

Kimberley Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Kimberley CWL donates to Breakfast Program

The Catholic Women’s League in Kimberley recenlty donated to the Selkirk Breakfast… Continue reading

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read