People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million

Contracts are split between three companies

The federal government has awarded three companies with contracts worth up to $631 million for COVID-19 border testing and other screening services.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says Switch Health, LifeLabs and Dynacare are carrying out testing of international travellers entering Canada at airports and land border crossings.

Department spokesman Gabriel Leboeuf says the companies provide comprehensive testing services, including appointment booking, test administration and results management.

He says they also provide further testing support for temporary foreign workers, refugees, asylum seekers and international students.

Switch Health is responsible for testing services in Ontario, Alberta and Atlantic Canada with a contract worth up to $440 million, followed by LifeLabs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon with a contract worth up to $111 million, and Dynacare in Quebec and Manitoba with a contract worth up to $80 million.

Leboeuf says the contracts represent the total approved value of the border testing contracts, yet that amount may not be fully spent as companies are paid for services delivered.

READ MORE: CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
City of Kimberley to add weekend, early morning snow removal shift
Next story
Canada to manufacture Merck COVID-19 antivirals if regulator approves

Just Posted

Dignitaries officially opened the new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook during a virtual press conference on Monday. Photo courtesy livestream screenshot.
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

The City of Kimberley tweaks its snow management plan each year. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley to add weekend, early morning snow removal shift

Wild Wednesday, Liam, Monty & Hugo, grade three students from Kimberley Independent School, use a plant identification sheet to find various species of plant life that grow at Eimers lake. Robin Stephan photo.
KIS Students get hands-on learning experience about wetlands at Eimers Lake

Warren Ave was closed to traffic for two hours while Kimberley Fire Department and other emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment complex. Photo submitted.
No injuries after Kimberley Fire Department responds to fire at Warren Ave apartment