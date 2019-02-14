Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Feds announce $20 million to reduce diesel use in remote Indigenous communities

This initiative builds on over $700 million already committed to help remote regions

The federal government has announced a $20-million initiative aimed at reducing diesel reliance in remote Indigenous communities but experts say challenges remain.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the initiative is to make sure Indigenous groups have the capacity to develop their own solutions to reduce their dependency on diesel.

This initiative builds on over $700 million already committed to help remote regions get off diesel but Sohi says one of the reasons a number of Indigenous communities still rely on this fuel for electricity and heating is because they are isolated.

A PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo and an expert on remote off-grid communities throughout Canada says he doesn’t think enough money has been spent to get the areas off diesel.

READ MORE: New accord aims to speed up treaties with First Nations

Nicholas Mercer says renewable energy sources are a good financial option in the long-term but it’s difficult for most communities to come up with upfront capital.

Dylan Heerema, a member of the Pembina Institute’s remote communities team, says such projects take time to plan, finance, construct and implement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy
Next story
Teacher who recorded students with pen camera is guilty of voyeurism: high court

Just Posted

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

Kimberley Fire Department submits year end report to Council

The Kimberley Fire Department has submitted their year-end report to City Council… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Molly Miller heads to Canada Winter Games

The 2019 Canada Winter Games begin this Saturday in Red Deer, Alberta.… Continue reading

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Local kids gather lichen for caribou

This week, 74 students from T.M. Roberts Elementary spent a cold morning… Continue reading

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read